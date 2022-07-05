The solutions to climate change and plastic pollution are linked

How does our relationship with plastic need to change?

The main way that we can improve our knowledge of plastic pollution is by increasing the amount of research funding that goes towards it.

The paper estimates that research agencies in Europe, North America and Australia give just 2.5% of the funds to study plastic pollution as they do to combat climate change. This means that while studies looking at climate change have received a combined $1.3 billion, those researching plastic pollution have been awarded just $34 million.

The authors argue that rather than this being a question of researching one or the other, both topics need to be given equivalent footing. Funding is available to study climate change and plastic pollution equally, with the authors suggesting that the money used to subsidise fossil fuel could be redirected to research.

Rather than looking at each in isolation, researchers themselves also need to examine both topics together to reflect the interconnected nature of the world's ecosystems. There also needs to be a shift from looking for the effects of the presence of plastic to understanding how different degrees of the material affect wildlife.

Beyond science itself, political changes are needed at a national and international level to address the issue. Rather than exporting their waste to less affluent countries, wealthy nations need to do better at processing and recycling their own rubbish. This will reduce carbon emissions and the health impacts of improper disposal.

The paper notes that cleaning up all plastics is not feasible in the short term, and that regulation of plastics needs to focus on the mitigation of its effects and controlling its production.

Plastic is a difficult problem to overcome, and there are no simple solutions to its impacts. Gaining a better understanding of the issue, and taking a holistic view of the threats that face humanity, are vital if we want to one day bring plastic pollution under control.