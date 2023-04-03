Mystery emissions of ozone-damaging gases are fuelling climate change

What are CFCs?

CFCs are a group of gases which all contain the elements chlorine, fluorine and carbon. These compounds accelerate the breakdown of ozone, and can remain in the atmosphere for many years.

Their effect was so prominent that they caused a hole to open in the ozone layer over Antarctica, which led to rapid international action. The countries of the world universally agreed to adopt the Montreal Protocol in 1987 and begin phasing out these gases.

In 2010, all dispersive uses of CFCs, or any use where the gases would eventually end up in the atmosphere, were banned. These restrictions have helped the ozone layer begin to heal, and it is predicted to fully recover by the middle of the century.

Despite the ban, however, some CFCs are still being emitted into the atmosphere. Emissions of a gas known as CFC-11 increased by around a quarter between 2012 and 2018, which was later attributed to it still being used for home insulation.

The new study identifies five more gases which are becoming more common in the atmosphere, following reports from CFC monitoring groups around the world.

Dr Isaac Vimont, a researcher at the Global Monitoring Laboratory and co-author of the study, says, 'These measurements were made by several groups around the world with different methods, but we all got the same story out of it. This shows that real changes are taking place in the atmosphere.'

'We don't know directly where these emissions are coming from geographically, but it's likely they come from outside the USA and Europe because these areas have well-developed monitoring networks in place.'

Three of the gases (CFC-113a, 114a and 115) are associated with the production of other chemicals. If a reaction is incomplete, or the process isn't completely sealed, then this can lead to these CFCs entering the atmosphere.

The increase in the other detected gases, such as CFC-13 and CFC-112a, are currently unexplained. While small amounts are produced during processes like aluminium smelting, there's much more entering the atmosphere than can be explained by this process.

Dr Stefan Reimann, a co-author from the Group for Climate Gases, adds, 'There have never been any big uses of CFC-13, and we don't really know where it's coming from, which is a bit scary.'