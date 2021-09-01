Oldest evidence of hominins in Arabia give clues to how humans left Africa

'One of the most remarkable things about the KAM-4 site is that rather than just representing a single lake sequence within an interdunal basin, it's actually four lakes stacked on top of each other,' explains Tom. ‘Such long sequences are very rare in places like Arabia and provide a unique opportunity to see patterns over long periods of time’.

'Another remarkable thing is that each of these ancient lakes is associated with different assemblages of stone tools, representing different populations and possibly even species of hominin coming to KAM-4 at different times.'

The KAM-4 sequence has enabled Tom and his colleagues to show roughly when the deserts of the Arabian Peninsula were wetter, and therefore habitable for humans and other animals passing through the region.

Differing routes of migration

Modern humans were not the first species of hominin to have migrated out of Africa and expand into the rest of the world. Fossil evidence shows that a number of different lineages made it as far north as the UK and as far east as China and potentially even the islands of Southeast Asia.

The obvious route for these exploratory populations, and later on our own roaming ancestors, is to have crossed what is now Saudi Arabia. The question is how they did this, either by migrating directly across the peninsula or hugging the coast and going around it.

'Arabia has been a huge barrier for human expansion out of and back into Africa,' says Tom. 'And this is true not just for humans: many other animals have migrated in and out of Arabia over the last few million years, when the conditions were right.'