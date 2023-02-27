'Unusually high' number of turtle strandings in the UK and Ireland

Turtles in the UK

There are seven species of marine turtle, of which six have been seen around the UK and Ireland. Only the flatback turtle, which is normally found in Oceania, has never been seen in the British Isles.

The turtle that is most common in British waters is the leatherback, which is the largest living species and the only one with a non-bony shell. They are often seen in summer and autumn as they migrate to cold waters in search of jellyfish to eat.

Leatherbacks are able to tolerate cold waters because they are able to control their heat loss. They swim faster in colder waters to keep warm and reduce blood flow to exposed areas to maintain their temperature.

Other turtles aren't able to do this, meaning they aren't well suited to visiting the British Isles. Rarely seen species such as Kemp's Ridley or Hawksbill turtles are usually found after becoming lost during their first migration, or getting drawn off course by currents and the weather.

When these turtles enter waters below 10⁰C they become 'cold-stunned', which causes them to become lethargic and move increasingly less. They eventually lose the ability to swim, leaving them adrift until they wash up on a beach.

Without help, these turtles can suffer from hypothermia, starvation and illness, all of which can lead to death.