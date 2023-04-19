Sea ice algae on which Arctic animals rely under threat from climate change

Dr Chelsea Koch, a scientist at the Museum and lead author of the study, says, 'Despite sea ice algae blooms only occurring during this limited window in the early spring, it has pretty far-reaching impacts.'

'Much of the algae gets stored on the sea floor because as sea ice starts to melt and break apart each year, the algae are released into the water column and sinks rapidly without much degradation.'

There are diverse communities of animals such as sponges, crabs and worms that live on the sea floor which can feed directly on this resource throughout the year. Other animals, like diving seabirds, walruses and seals, then eat those animals, providing this year-round transfer of sea ice carbon into the food web to fuel the ecosystem.

'We think this might be one way in which Arctic environments can thrive despite having several months of little to no sunlight and no productivity,' explains Chelsea. 'These ice algae reserves are available to keep things going.'

How were traces of algae detected in animals?

Arctic sea ice algae are primarily comprised of diatoms, which are photosynthesising algae found in almost every aquatic environment. Certain species of diatoms produce a type of lipid called highly branched isoprenoids (HBIs).

Researchers found that HBIs appear not only in the tissues of animals that have eaten the algae, but also in animals that had eaten those animals. Therefore, these lipids could be used as a biomarker to trace their presence in species across the food web.

Animals collected between 1982 and 2019 were tested for these HBIs. Older samples were obtained from frozen specimens in museum collections or other management organisations and communities, where the biomarker could still be extracted from tissues.

The research team found the algae was essential for the majority of species across the Arctic food web throughout the year.

'It was surprising to see it so widespread and just see the vastness of it presented in this way', says Chelsea.

'Other methods have been used to look at sea ice algae that mostly agree with our findings. So this adds another piece of evidence to show it's important for Arctic marine food webs.'